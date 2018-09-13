Gennady Golovkin and Canelo Alvarez both celebrate after the final bell of their match at T-Mobile Arena on Sept. 16. (Ethan Miller / Getty Images)

Gennady Golovkin’s main focus during Saturday night’s rematch with Canelo Alvarez will be on his opponent, but part of him will be thinking about the judges.

Golovkin harbors distrust in the business side of boxing, and much of that is connected to two of the scorecards from his first fight against Alvarez.

Although respected veteran judge Dave Moretti awarded Golovkin a 115-113 score in that September 2017 bout, judge Adalaide Byrd turned in what has become perhaps the most notorious card of the generation, giving Alvarez 10 of the 12 rounds, and judge Don Trella went against both Moretti and Byrd by awarding Alvarez the seventh round in his 114-114 card to blemish Golovkin’s otherwise perfect record with a draw.