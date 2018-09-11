Gennady Golovkin (Frederic J. Brown / AFP / Getty Images)

If it weren’t already apparent by his 23-fight knockout streak and his record-tying run of middleweight-title victories, there’s a cold hardness to Gennady Golovkin’s mannerisms.

So when Canelo Alvarez’s team asked Golovkin to further reduce the 45% purse cut he’d already agreed to — and to do it by a specific deadline — the icy denial could be felt from the Moscow phone conversation the unbeaten champion hung up from last week.

“I agreed to do 45 because I thought this is exactly how much I was worth,” Golovkin told reporters in Los Angeles in his first public comments since his Sept. 15 showdown with Mexico’s popular former two-division champion was finalized.