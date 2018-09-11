Golovkin, a 36-year-old boxer from Kazakhstan, confided in a recent interview that he views this rematch with his bitter rival from Mexico as his defining bout, pointing to “time” as the leading reason.

“This is the biggest fight of my boxing career because of the time for me … maybe I won’t have a bigger chance in the next few years than I have right now,” Golovkin said. “He’s a huge name, this is a huge situation and I believe whoever wins is the pound-for-pound champion. So much attention, so many sponsors, so many people watching this fight — I like this.”