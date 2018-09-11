Canelo Alvarez vs. Gennady Golokvin Rematch: Live updates from Las Vegas

The long-awaited rematch between Canelo Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin is set for Saturday, September 15th from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Get the latest news and analysis from boxing reporter Lance Pugmire and columnist Dylan Hernandez live from Las Vegas.
In Episode 1 on the new Pound for Pound series, follow Los Angeles Times reporter Lance Pugmire as he prepares for the rematch between Canelo Alvarez vs. Gennady Golovkin.
From the controversial suspension for performance-enhancing drugs by Alvarez that postponed the fight last May to Golovkin’s concerns over judging, Lance Pugmire takes you behind the scenes of one of the most anticipated rematches of the century.