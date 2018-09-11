Canelo Alvarez vs. Gennady Golokvin Rematch: Live updates from Las Vegas

In Episode 1 on the new Pound for Pound series, follow Los Angeles Times reporter Lance Pugmire as he prepares for the rematch between Canelo Alvarez vs. Gennady Golovkin.

From the controversial suspension for performance-enhancing drugs by Alvarez that postponed the fight last May to Golovkin’s concerns over judging, Lance Pugmire takes you behind the scenes of one of the most anticipated rematches of the century.