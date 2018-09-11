Advertisement
  • live updates

Canelo Alvarez vs. Gennady Golokvin Rematch: Live updates from Las Vegas

The long-awaited rematch between Canelo Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin is set for Saturday, September 15th from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Get the latest news and analysis from boxing reporter Lance Pugmire and columnist Dylan Hernandez live from Las Vegas. 

1 posts
Advertisement