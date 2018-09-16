Traditionally at big boxing events the fighters are in the ring while the national anthems of the respective countries are sung.
In a break from tradition the national anthems of Kazakhstan and Mexico were sung before the undercard even started.
This means the fight will start fairly quickly after the boxers make their way into the ring but it will surely upset the predominately Mexican fans in the arena to not here the national anthem on Mexican Independence weekend.
We are still over three hours away from the start of the Canelo Alvarez vs. Gennady Golovkin rematch from T-Mobile-Arena in Las Vegas.
The doors to the public have been opened and the undercard and pay-per-view telecast are getting ready to air.
Here is a list of the fights leading up to the big rematch tonight:
Hate to say it, but I expect this to go to the judges again.
Saturday night’s Gennady Golovkin-Canelo Alvarez rematch at T-Mobile Arena is an even fiercer test of wills than it was the first time they met in a draw one year ago this weekend, and since neither gave in to the other’s power punches then, I’m not expecting it to happen this time, either.
The pick: Gennady Golovkin by split-decision, leading to a trilogy meeting in 2019.
The fight between Canelo Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin will begin around 8 p.m. Saturday, according to Golden Boy executive Erik Gomez.
Gomez mentioned during a Tuesday press conference from Las Vegas that both fighters will be in the ring no later than 8 p.m. Pacific Time.
That ensures that the fight will end no later than midnight on the East Coast.
After months of insults thrown back and forth from both camps, Canelo Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin finally met in person at the weigh-in for their fight on Saturday night from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.
And the meeting didn’t disappoint as the fighters had to be separated after a shoving match ensued as they met on stage.
With Golovkin standing in the center of the stage, Alvarez walked right up and got in his face. This led to both camps pushing and shoving until cooler heads prevailed.