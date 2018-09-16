Jaime Munguia, left, and Brandon Cook face off during their weigh-in. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP)

Jaime Munguia’s rush to establish himself as the best under-25 boxer in the world reached the mass exposure of the Canelo Alvarez-Gennady Golovkin middleweight-title rematch Saturday, when Munguia accentuated his rapid ascent with a fast finish.

Needing just 1 minute and three seconds of the third round, Tijuana’s Munguia (31-0, 26 knockouts) knocked out Canada’s Brandon Cook with a heavy combination of damaging punches that mirrored another set of blows that dropped Cook (20-2) earlier in the round.

The victory, in Munguia’s fifth fight of the year, stands as his second successful defense of his World Boxing Organization light-middleweight belt and a testament to his imposing size and power advantages in the division.