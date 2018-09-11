Gennady Golovkin’s Saturday night pay-per-view rematch with Canelo Alvarez marks the final fight in Golovkin’s current alliance with HBO.
In a climate in which powerful new options have emerged to broadcast and stream high-profile bouts, it will be compelling to see if the middleweight champion turns away from a network that is increasingly turning its back on boxing.
Six years after HBO helped launch Golovkin’s rise by televising his U.S. debut in New York, he was irked that HBO seemed unsupportive of his plan to fight a replacement opponent in May after Alvarez was suspended for six months for submitting two positive tests for clenbuterol.
Gennady Golovkin’s main focus during Saturday night’s rematch with Canelo Alvarez will be on his opponent, but part of him will be thinking about the judges.
Golovkin harbors distrust in the business side of boxing, and much of that is connected to two of the scorecards from his first fight against Alvarez.
Although respected veteran judge Dave Moretti awarded Golovkin a 115-113 score in that September 2017 bout, judge Adalaide Byrd turned in what has become perhaps the most notorious card of the generation, giving Alvarez 10 of the 12 rounds, and judge Don Trella went against both Moretti and Byrd by awarding Alvarez the seventh round in his 114-114 card to blemish Golovkin’s otherwise perfect record with a draw.
The consequences of the Gennady Golovkin-Canelo Alvarez middleweight title fight Sept. 15 in Las Vegas are immense for each man.
Golovkin, a 36-year-old boxer from Kazakhstan, confided in a recent interview that he views this rematch with his bitter rival from Mexico as his defining bout, pointing to “time” as the leading reason.
“This is the biggest fight of my boxing career because of the time for me … maybe I won’t have a bigger chance in the next few years than I have right now,” Golovkin said. “He’s a huge name, this is a huge situation and I believe whoever wins is the pound-for-pound champion. So much attention, so many sponsors, so many people watching this fight — I like this.”
Canelo Alvarez and unbeaten middleweight champion Gennady Golovkin have agreed to a rematch bout Sept. 15 in Las Vegas.
The agreement was struck hours after a deadline that Alvarez’s handlers had given Golovkin to accept their offer of 42.5% of the fight’s purse. Golovkin originally asked for half, then demanded 45%, but in the end settled for a little less than he wanted — and a little more than Alvarez wanted to give.
Tom Loeffler, Golovkin’s promoter, gave credit to Eric Gomez, president of Golden Boy Promotions, which manages Alvarez, for coming up with a compromise.
If it weren’t already apparent by his 23-fight knockout streak and his record-tying run of middleweight-title victories, there’s a cold hardness to Gennady Golovkin’s mannerisms.
So when Canelo Alvarez’s team asked Golovkin to further reduce the 45% purse cut he’d already agreed to — and to do it by a specific deadline — the icy denial could be felt from the Moscow phone conversation the unbeaten champion hung up from last week.
“I agreed to do 45 because I thought this is exactly how much I was worth,” Golovkin told reporters in Los Angeles in his first public comments since his Sept. 15 showdown with Mexico’s popular former two-division champion was finalized.
Ultimately, it was about the money. In boxing, it always is.
Or, as Floyd Mayweather Jr. once reminded a television audience, “I’m a prize fighter. That’s what I’m supposed to fight for, a prize. Duh.”
So, duh, of course Canelo Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin will be fighting again.
