After months of insults thrown back and forth from both camps, Canelo Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin finally met in person at the weigh-in for their fight on Saturday night from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.
And the meeting didn’t disappoint as the fighters had to be separated after a shoving match ensued as they met on stage.
With Golovkin standing in the center of the stage, Alvarez walked right up and got in his face. This led to both camps pushing and shoving until cooler heads prevailed.
When Gennady Golovkin and Canelo Alvarez step into the ring on Saturday night at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, observers will be expecting two fighters to provide the kind of head-rattling finish fans crave.
However, boxing’s most dramatic moments can be the ones that involve the gravest physical damage. The absence of national regulation and monitoring of the unforgiving toll exacted on the human brain is a moral conundrum the sport continues to wrestle with.
“It’s one of the reasons boxing is such a guilty pleasure,” said Lou DiBella, a veteran New York fight promoter and former HBO executive. “Our greatest warriors are the guys you can most identify with having damage.”
Maricela Cornejo’s second chance for a boxing world title were vanquished Thursday by Franchon Crews-Dezurn.
Crews-Dezurn, 31, relied on her power advantage to defeat Los Angeles’ Cornejo by scores of 95-95 (Patricia Morse-Jarman), 99-91 (Dave Moretti), 99-91 (Tim Tschida) to claim the vacant World Boxing Council super-middleweight title at Hard Rock Hotel.
“I knew her will and determination wasn’t as great as mine,” Baltimore’s Crews-Dezurn (4-1) said. “I’m very grateful.”
What Canelo Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin couldn’t bring themselves to do at the conclusion of their own news conference became the most entertaining moment of Thursday’s undercard session.
Middleweights Gary “Spike” O’Sullivan of Ireland and former world champion David Lemieux of Canada fulfilled the routine pre-fight duty of a face-off, intensifying the anticipation for a bout that will position the winner for a title shot at the Golovkin-Alvarez survivor.
“I can’t understand why they can’t do it,” O’Sullivan (28-2, 20 knockouts) said. “The fear in him, the weakness … I could really feel that in him when I walked toward him and faced off. I could sense the fear. I felt like I’m the stronger man. He has it in his head he’s the stronger puncher, but I’m going to [mess] him right up.”
Gennady Golovkin’s trainer addressed a half-packed theater and internet live stream viewers from around the world, but his message was intended for an audience of one.
Standing behind a podium, Abel Sanchez never once looked over to his right at Canelo Alvarez. He didn’t have to.
“The bottom line is to my left is the unified, undefeated middleweight champion,” Sanchez said, “and in order to take his belt, you’re going to have to fight him.”