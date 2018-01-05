College basketball: Oregon State gets the best of Oregon

Tres Tinkle had 19 points, 12 rebounds and five assists as Oregon State took control of the game in the second half to beat archrival Oregon 76-64 on Friday night in Corvallis.

Stephen Thompson Jr. scored 16 points and had six assists and Drew Eubanks added 15 points and eight rebounds for the Beavers (10-5, 2-1 Pac-12).

Paul White came off the bench for 16 points, six rebounds and five assists, and Victor Bailey Jr. scored 11 points, for the Ducks (11-5, 1-2).

Oregon State shot 53% compared to 36% for Oregon, and outrebounded the Ducks 43-36.

Neither team was at their sharpest early on offense. The Ducks went four-plus minutes without scoring late in the first half, but the Beavers scored only five points during the drought.

Oregon State led 30-29 at halftime.

The Beavers surged ahead 45-38 after a 9-2 run, capped by a Thompson 3-pointer with 12:44 left. Oregon stormed back with five straight points.

But Oregon State went on another 12-1 run, capped by a Seth Berger layup, to go ahead 57-44 with eight minutes to play. The Beavers led by as many as 17 points in the second half.

This was the 349th battle between the two schools, making it the most-contested rivalry in college basketball. The series dates to 1903, and Oregon State has a 187-162 edge over the Ducks, who have won seven of the last nine games between the schools.

WOMEN

No. 9 Oregon 70, at USC 66: Maite Cazorla made a tiebreaking three-pointer with 1:32 left and had 18 points to lead the Ducks (14-2, 3-0 Pac-12), who also got 16 points from Sabrina Ionescu, who converted nine of 10 from the free-throw line. Cazorla added six assists.

The Trojans (10-4, 0-3) were led by Aliyah Mazyck's 21 points. USC's leading scorer Kristen Simon was scoreless in the first half but finished with 18 points and eight rebounds.

It was the lowest-scoring game of the season for the Ducks. They started the night averaging 89.2 points per game, fourth most in the country.

USC trailed for most of the game but overcame a 10-point deficit to tie it at 62 with 1:52 to play. Cazorla made her three-pointer to make it 65-62, and Oregon led the rest of the way.

at No. 14 UCLA 84, No. 16 Oregon State 49: Monique Billings scored 19 points and the Bruins ended Beavers' eight-game winning streak in a rout. Billings made eight of 12 shots from the field. She had six boards and three steals for the Bruins (11-3, 2-1 Pac-12), who have won four of their last five.

UCLA attempted 29 more shots from the field than Oregon State (11-3, 2-1), a disparity helped by a 21-10 edge on the offensive glass and a 21-9 advantage in turnovers.

The Bruins never trailed and initially took control with a 14-4 run to end the second quarter with a 40-21 lead. They then started the third quarter with a 14-2 run and carried a 12-2 run through the end of the period to build their biggest lead at 71-31 early in the fourth.

Michaela Onyenwere added 12 points, Jordin Canada and Japreece Dean had 11 each, and Lajahna Drummer chipped in 10 for UCLA. Marie Gulich had 16 points and Taya Corosdale added 10 for the Beavers.

SATURDAY’S SCHEDULE

Men

San Francisco at Pepperdine, 1 p.m.

Cal State Fullerton at Cal Poly, 7 p.m.

Gonzaga at Loyola Marymount, 7 p.m.

Hawaii at Cal State Northridge, 7 p.m.

Long Beach State at UC Irvine, 7 p.m.

UC Riverside at UC Santa Barbara, 7 p.m.