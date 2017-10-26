College football: Stanford wins it in closing seconds

Keller Chryst threw a three-yard touchdown pass to JJ Arcega-Whiteside with 20 seconds left and No. 20 Stanford survived Bryce Love’s absence for a 15-14 come-from-behind victory over Oregon State on Thursday night at Corvallis, Ore.

Love, the nation’s leader with an average of 198.1 yards rushing per game, tweaked an ankle against Oregon on Oct. 14. The Cardinal, 6-2 overall and 5-1 in the Pac-12 Conference, announced that Love would sit out about 90 minutes before the start of the game.

Stanford went for it on fourth and 10 on the Oregon State 40 with 2:19 left in the game and Chryst hit Kaden Smith with a 25-yard pass to keep the drive alive. After Chryst found Arcega-Whiteside in the end zone, the two-point conversion failed but Stanford intercepted Oregon State quarterback Darell Garretson’s long pass with three seconds left.

The Beavers (1-7, 0-5) were playing the second game since the school parted ways with head coach Gary Andersen. Interim coach Cory Hall was the cornerbacks coach.

Chryst completed 16 of 33 passes for 141 yards. Stanford, which entered the game averaging 456.7 yards a game, had 222 yards.

Seven suspended Florida players, including standout receiver Antonio Callaway, are entering a pretrial intervention program that could result in the dismissal of felony credit card fraud charges.

State Attorney Bill Cervone filed paperwork with the Alachua County court that showed the outcome of a monthlong investigation. The players will need to make restitution and comply with probation protocols over the next 12 months to get the charges dropped without any legal findings. The intervention agreements still need to be approved by a judge in the coming weeks.

Callaway, running back Jordan Scarlett, defensive lineman Keivonnis Davis, defensive lineman Richerd Desir-Jones, linebacker James Houston, linebacker Ventrell Miller and receiver Rick Wells were charged with fraudulent use of a credit card and identity theft. Each of them made one charge with a stolen credit card number, ranging in value from $500 to $2,000, authorities said.