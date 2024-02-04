With Lauren Betts still out, UCLA can’t keep pace with Stanford in loss

UCLA guard Kiki Rice drives to the basket in front of Stanford guard Hannah Jump during the second half of the Bruins’ 80-60 loss Sunday.

Cameron Brink had 19 points, 19 rebounds and seven blocked shots, and No. 4 Stanford beat No. 7 UCLA 80-60 on Sunday.

Kiki Iriafen scored 18 points as the Cardinal (20-3, 9-2 Pac-12) bounced back nicely after losing 67-58 to JuJu Watkins and No. 15 USC on Friday night.

Brink and Iriafen combined to shoot 16 for 26 and helped Stanford to a 44-28 rebounding advantage on a day when a sellout crowd of 7,207 braved a wild Bay Area rain and wind storm to pack Maples Pavilion.

Charisma Osborne scored 13 points for the Bruins (17-4, 6-4), still missing second-leading scorer Lauren Betts because of undisclosed medical reasons. The 6-foot-7 center, who transferred from Stanford after last season and is averaging 15.4 points and 8.6 rebounds, was sidelined for a fourth straight game.

Osborne followed her 32-point performance in Friday’s 78-58 win against California in Berkeley by shooting just five for 18 in the final regular-season meeting between the storied programs in Pac-12 play before the Bruins leave for the Big Ten next season.

Stanford wanted to move forward from its first home loss, when it was unable to stop Watkins as the freshman poured in a Trojans-record 51 points — the most in major NCAA women’s basketball this season.

Hall of Fame Stanford coach Tara VanDerveer challenged her players to take better shots and take care of the ball — and her team wound up with its best shooting percentage in 10 years at 64.3%.

The Cardinal have never been swept in a home conference weekend series as a member of the Pac-10 or Pac-12 dating to 1986-87. Stanford made its first six shots to get rolling, including two threes by Hannah Jump.

After making its first shot, UCLA went 2 for the next 11 before Osborne hit consecutive threes. The Bruins made it a Bay Area split after a tough loss at home to Washington State last Sunday.

Big picture

UCLA: UCLA came into the weekend averaging 82.8 points per game, ranking second in the Pac-12 and 12th nationally. But the Bruins shot just five for 20 in the opening period, 20 for 68 (29.4%) overall and eight of 25 from three-point range.

Stanford: Brink totaled 15 blocks in the two games vs. the L.A. schools after swatting a season-high eight Friday. ... The Cardinal shot nine for 13 in the first quarter to take control. ... VanDerveer was disappointed with Friday’s game, when her team committed 13 turnovers and got outscored 15-11 by Watkins in the third quarter.

Up next for UCLA: hosts Arizona on Friday night.