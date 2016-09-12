Dodgers mailbag: Should Ross Stripling be the fourth starter in October?

The Dodgers are 80-62. That translates to a 91-win pace. The team holds a three-game lead over San Francisco, which swept the woebegone Diamondbacks this weekend while the Dodgers dropped two of three to Miami. This space will be free of Rich Hill questions this week, because my brain cannot handle the heat of the takes emanating from my mentions on Twitter.

You can ask me questions @McCulloughTimes. Let’s do this.

<blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-conversation="none" data-cards="hidden" data-partner="tweetdeck"><p lang="en" dir="ltr"><a href="https://twitter.com/McCulloughTimes">@McCulloughTimes</a> what's your best guess for the fourth starter in the playoffs?</p>— Grifty McGrift (@edwardholzer) <a href="https://twitter.com/edwardholzer/status/774016835402420229">September 8, 2016</a></blockquote>

I’ve spoken to a couple of National League scouts about this, and the consensus is that Ross Stripling is the best choice for the fourth spot. The first three are obvious: Clayton Kershaw, Rich Hill and Kenta Maeda. With Scott Kazmir, Brandon McCarthy and Brett Anderson all on the shelf, that leaves a group of rookies and Bud Norris.

The most talented member of that group is Julio Urias. But he will reach his innings limit this month, and, theoretically, transition into the bullpen. Brock Stewart has been decent in a limited role, but has only made four big-league starts. Jose De Leon will make his second career start on Monday at Yankee Stadium. And Bud Norris is Bud Norris.

That leaves Stripling. He has a 4.12 earned-run average in 18 appearances this year, which qualifies as below league-average. But he has shown the ability to handle big-league lineups during two turns through the batting order, which is all he’ll be asked to do. The Dodgers only need five innings from Stripling, given the way bullpens can be unleashed in the playoffs.

<blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-conversation="none" data-cards="hidden" data-partner="tweetdeck"><p lang="en" dir="ltr"><a href="https://twitter.com/McCulloughTimes">@McCulloughTimes</a> how much will Urias' innings limit affect his participation in the playoffs?</p>— #JacksonYourFriend (@Rebelcow) <a href="https://twitter.com/Rebelcow/status/775077091125657600">September 11, 2016</a></blockquote>

It will affect it a great deal. Andrew Friedman has already said that Julio Urias is unlikely to start in the playoffs. But he still could contribute as a reliever.

<blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-conversation="none" data-cards="hidden" data-partner="tweetdeck"><p lang="en" dir="ltr"><a href="https://twitter.com/McCulloughTimes">@McCulloughTimes</a> so... Do the dodgers win the division?</p>— C. J. Clark (@cjclark333) <a href="https://twitter.com/cjclark333/status/775071525258956800">September 11, 2016</a></blockquote>

Yes. The latest model from Baseball Prospectus places the likelihood that the team will win the division at 83.3%. I’ll take those odds. A three-game lead in mid-September is a sizable advantage.

<blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-conversation="none" data-cards="hidden" data-partner="tweetdeck"><p lang="en" dir="ltr"><a href="https://twitter.com/McCulloughTimes">@McCulloughTimes</a> how far do the Dodgers go this postseason with a healthy pitching staff and a hot lineup?</p>— Philip Gong (@Phil_G_mamba) <a href="https://twitter.com/Phil_G_mamba/status/775071660160356352">September 11, 2016</a></blockquote>

They could go quite far. They could even go “all the way,” as the kids say. Or they could get bounced in the first round. Playoff baseball is fickle.

<blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-conversation="none" data-cards="hidden" data-partner="tweetdeck"><p lang="en" dir="ltr"><a href="https://twitter.com/McCulloughTimes">@McCulloughTimes</a> is Andre Ethier eligible for the postseason?</p>— Veteran Presents (@DodgerCentral) <a href="https://twitter.com/DodgerCentral/status/774016309256257540">September 8, 2016</a></blockquote>

<blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-conversation="none" data-cards="hidden" data-partner="tweetdeck"><p lang="en" dir="ltr"><a href="https://twitter.com/McCulloughTimes">@McCulloughTimes</a> /buried under an avalanche of "IS DE LEON ELIGIBLE FOR THE POSTSEASON" tweets</p>— PuntoForPresident (@PresidentPunto) <a href="https://twitter.com/PresidentPunto/status/774016160870256642">September 8, 2016</a></blockquote>

It is my understanding that Andre Ethier, De Leon and everyone else on the 40-man roster is eligible for the postseason. The Dodgers may need to perform some roster jiu-jitsu, but they have enough injured players that they can make it happen.

<blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-conversation="none" data-cards="hidden" data-partner="tweetdeck"><p lang="en" dir="ltr"><a href="https://twitter.com/McCulloughTimes">@McCulloughTimes</a> what are the odds Puig is a Dodger next season?</p>— Clay Landon (@TheMrLandon) <a href="https://twitter.com/TheMrLandon/status/775069257872703488">September 11, 2016</a></blockquote>

I suppose that depends on how much Milwaukee wants him. Or, how much Milwaukee wants to rid themselves of Ryan Braun’s contract. I’m not sure why the Dodgers would want to acquire another aging, expensive corner outfielder, but they’ve been talking about Braun for a while. The two sides are expected to revisit the discussion in the off-season.

<blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-conversation="none" data-cards="hidden" data-partner="tweetdeck"><p lang="en" dir="ltr"><a href="https://twitter.com/McCulloughTimes">@McCulloughTimes</a> not really dodgers question...over/under 2.5 seasons in baseball for <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/tebow?src=hash">#tebow</a>?</p>— Yippeekaiyaymyfriend (@Yippeekaiyay83) <a href="https://twitter.com/Yippeekaiyay83/status/774016412658524161">September 8, 2016</a></blockquote>

That’s free money, my friend. Under. Way under. It feels like a one-year stunt, then he’ll head back into the world of broadcasting. I don’t begrudge Tim Tebow his opportunity to make $100,000 for no apparent reason, and I think it’s hilarious that my friends who cover the Mets will be sent to Port St. Lucie, Fla., to cover his play in the instructional leagues. But I doubt this is a serious pursuit.

<blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-conversation="none" data-cards="hidden" data-partner="tweetdeck"><p lang="en" dir="ltr"><a href="https://twitter.com/McCulloughTimes">@McCulloughTimes</a> Rest players Versus SF Giants so that 2 Cali Teams can make playoffs?unthinkable right?Stephen Curry got burned 4 win # 73</p>— snowbal (@snowbal7) <a href="https://twitter.com/snowbal7/status/774020484820328448">September 8, 2016</a></blockquote>

For about 10 seconds, I pondered forwarding this to Andrew Friedman for a comment. Then I thought better of it.

<blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-conversation="none" data-cards="hidden" data-partner="tweetdeck"><p lang="en" dir="ltr"><a href="https://twitter.com/McCulloughTimes">@McCulloughTimes</a> has Dave Roberts lost the clubhouse?</p>— gimme the beat boys (@atbobb) <a href="https://twitter.com/atbobb/status/775069824296693761">September 11, 2016</a></blockquote>

No.