Dodgers mailbag: Should Ross Stripling be the fourth starter in October?

The Dodgers are 80-62. That translates to a 91-win pace. The team holds a three-game lead over San Francisco, which swept the woebegone Diamondbacks this weekend while the Dodgers dropped two of three to Miami. This space will be free of Rich Hill questions this week, because my brain cannot handle the heat of the takes emanating from my mentions on Twitter.
I’ve spoken to a couple of National League scouts about this, and the consensus is that Ross Stripling is the best choice for the fourth spot. The first three are obvious: Clayton Kershaw, Rich Hill and Kenta Maeda. With Scott Kazmir, Brandon McCarthy and Brett Anderson all on the shelf, that leaves a group of rookies and Bud Norris.
The most talented member of that group is Julio Urias. But he will reach his innings limit this month, and, theoretically, transition into the bullpen. Brock Stewart has been decent in a limited role, but has only made four big-league starts. Jose De Leon will make his second career start on Monday at Yankee Stadium. And Bud Norris is Bud Norris.
That leaves Stripling. He has a 4.12 earned-run average in 18 appearances this year, which qualifies as below league-average. But he has shown the ability to handle big-league lineups during two turns through the batting order, which is all he’ll be asked to do. The Dodgers only need five innings from Stripling, given the way bullpens can be unleashed in the playoffs.
It will affect it a great deal. Andrew Friedman has already said that Julio Urias is unlikely to start in the playoffs. But he still could contribute as a reliever.
Yes. The latest model from Baseball Prospectus places the likelihood that the team will win the division at 83.3%. I’ll take those odds. A three-game lead in mid-September is a sizable advantage.
They could go quite far. They could even go “all the way,” as the kids say. Or they could get bounced in the first round. Playoff baseball is fickle.
It is my understanding that Andre Ethier, De Leon and everyone else on the 40-man roster is eligible for the postseason. The Dodgers may need to perform some roster jiu-jitsu, but they have enough injured players that they can make it happen.
I suppose that depends on how much Milwaukee wants him. Or, how much Milwaukee wants to rid themselves of Ryan Braun’s contract. I’m not sure why the Dodgers would want to acquire another aging, expensive corner outfielder, but they’ve been talking about Braun for a while. The two sides are expected to revisit the discussion in the off-season.
That’s free money, my friend. Under. Way under. It feels like a one-year stunt, then he’ll head back into the world of broadcasting. I don’t begrudge Tim Tebow his opportunity to make $100,000 for no apparent reason, and I think it’s hilarious that my friends who cover the Mets will be sent to Port St. Lucie, Fla., to cover his play in the instructional leagues. But I doubt this is a serious pursuit.
For about 10 seconds, I pondered forwarding this to Andrew Friedman for a comment. Then I thought better of it.
No.