Florida State captures first Women’s CWS

Pitcher Meghan King settled down after a rough start to complete a record-setting Women’s College World Series, and Florida State beat Washington 8-3 on Tuesday night to claim its first national title in Oklahoma City.

The Seminoles (58-12) won the best-of-three championship series 2-0. They lost their opener before winning six straight to become just the third team to come through the losers’ bracket and take the title.

King broke a World Series record for lowest ERA among pitchers who threw at least 10 innings with a mark of 0.20. She earned four wins and a save in Oklahoma City while allowing just one earned run in 341/3 innings.

King was on such a run that Florida State’s ace throughout the season, Kylee Hanson, never had to pitch in the championship series.

Florida State’s Jessie Warren, who hit .520 in the World Series, was named most outstanding player. She went three for four with a homer on Tuesday.

Washington (52-10), one of four Pac-12 teams to reach the World Series, was undefeated outside of the conference until the two losses to Florida State.

MEN

Cal State Fullerton will play Washington at 11 a.m. Friday in the first game of a best-of-three baseball Super Regional at Goodwin Field. The second game will be played Saturday at 3:30 p.m., and a third game, if necessary, will be played Sunday at 6 p.m.

The winner advances to the eight-team College World Series in Omaha beginning June 16.