Golf roundup: Peter Malnati takes the lead at Wells Fargo Championship

Peter Malnati wanted to get away from results and think only about playing his best. He was at his best over the last three holes Friday at the Wells Fargo Championship and finished with a three-under-par 68 for a one-shot lead.
Malnati made two straight birdies and finished with a par that felt like a birdie. He cleared the steep lip of a bunker with inches to spare and made a six-foot putt.
Jason Day (67) and PGA Tour rookie Aaron Wise (68) were one shot behind. Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy made it to the weekend, though not by much. Woods made his only birdie on his final hole for a 73 that assured he would make the cut at Quail Hollow in Charlotte, N.C., for the first time since 2009.
Langer sets course record
Bernhard Langer played his best round on the PGA Tour Champions in more than two years, shooting a course-record nine-under-par 63 at The Woodlands Country Club in Texas to take a three-stroke lead in the Insperity Invitational.
Seeking his first victory of the year after seven wins in 2017, the 60-year-old Langer birdied the first two holes and turned in 32. He added birdies on five of the next seven holes to get to nine under and distance himself from the field.
The German star won the Houston-area event in 2007 for the first of his 36 victories on the 50-and-over tour. He repeated as champion in 2008, its first year at The Woodlands, and won again in 2014.
The 63 was Langer's best round since a 10-under 62 at the Chubb Classic in 2016, which he went on to win. Scott Dunlap and Jeff Maggert each shot 66 and were three shots back. Defending champion John Daly opened with a 72.
LPGA cuts event to 36 holes
The weather-delayed LPGA Texas Classic has been shortened to 36 holes after two days of rain.
The LPGA announced on Twitter that play began Friday after an 8 1/2-hour delay. Officials hope the tournament will be completed on Sunday.
The first round was postponed Thursday after only 34 of the 144 golfers completed one or two holes because of morning rain and afternoon wind.
The field features Moriya Jutanugarn, Lydia Ko, Brooke Henderson, Jin Young Ko and Brittany Lincicome.