Hot soccer in the city? In L.A., you can Banc on it

It was Sunday's inaugural national anthem and, no, it wasn't sung by some former "American Idol'' star. It was led, and sung, by the several thousand fans in the North End grandstand. Their group is called "3252,'' named after the number of spaces available for people to stand and cheer in their section. After the deep-throated anthem ended, the group covered itself in a tarp that read "Shoulder to Shoulder'' a theme that is reprinted inside the LAFC jerseys.