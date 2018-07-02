LeBron James gives Lakers the star power they have been lacking

In fact, in the coming days, there will surely be some doubt as to James’ motivation. Many will wonder why he would come here at age 33 with no assurances he can make a serious run at improving on his three titles, which is the biggest statistic that separates him from six-time champion Michael Jordan in a debate about the greatest player ever. People will ask, did he come to Los Angeles to win more rings or to get a head start on his movie production career?