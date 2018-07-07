LeBron James must now deliver the title Lakers fans expect to finalize his legacy

James is not only building the team, he’s also going to dictate its style of play. One would think the brick-firing Lakers would need shooters. James, however, apparently has a different idea, focusing instead on defenders and competitors. One hopes that means he will not attempt to sign his old pal Carmelo Anthony, who is being dumped by Oklahoma City. That would be a worse idea than even signing Stephenson. The Lakers do not need a declining veteran who demands minutes and shots while he does little to earn them.