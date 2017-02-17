Letters: They're not thrilled by this Magic trick

The notion that just because a player had a great basketball career it will transfer to management is flawed. I can count on one finger a former player who is an exception to this rule and his name is Jerry West.

Magic Johnson, one of the all-time great players, was a total bust as a coach, not to mention the debacle that was his late night talk show. Now he’s being touted as the Lakers’ savior. His desire to entice Kobe Byant back into the Laker fold is a good indication of his ineptitude in the management arena. True, like Johnson, Bryant was one of the best whoever played, but he wasn’t exactly Mr. Congeniality with other players. Just ask Shaq … or Smush Parker.

The Lakers don’t need Magic Johnson. They need a tried-and-true NBA executive with a resume of smart trades and intelligent draft picks. Let Johnson concentrate on the Dodgers, who, by the way, have won nothing since he came on board.

Gary H. Miller

Encino

::

Maybe Magic was too busy running the Dodgers to notice, but the Lakers were horrible the last few years because of Kobe's "me-only" mentality. For example, a reporter recently asked Jordan Clarkson when was the first time Bryant sat down with Clarkson and explained to him what was necessary to win in the NBA. Clarkson said no such conversation ever took place.

Given Bryant's mentality, Johnson's belief that enlisting Bryant to help the current Lakers' squad should permanently and forever disqualify Johnson from being the sole voice of the Lakers.

Ray McKown

Los Angeles

::

Magic, we are sure you were joking when you said that the first call you would make in your new position with the Lakers would be to Kobe. We know you really meant your first call will be to Jerry West, a builder of champions with a keen eye to find the right talent, in order to gain insight and wisdom.

Todd Montgomery

Laguna Niguel

::

There will be criticism of Magic Johnson for his approach in discussing his new role as an advisor to Jeanie Buss. They might decry what some feel is an undermining of Jim Buss or Magic’s shaky stint as a Lakers head coach. And all are valid criticisms. However, with all due respect, a 49-point loss and 19-39 record. What would you do?

Rodney K. Boswell

Thousand Oaks

::

“He’ll say blah-blah-blah, I’ll say blah-blah-blah, OK, let’s go with so-and-so.”

That is supposedly a direct quote from Magic Johnson to USA Today regarding his plan to work closely with Luke Walton. Doesn’t sound like much of an upgrade over Jim Buss, does it?

Good luck Luke.

Dan Husband

Huntington Beach

::

Turn out the lights, the party’s over. This Lakers’ season, 9-29 in the last 38 games, is a train wreck. Here’s what they should do:

Starters: Ingram, Russell, Nance, Randle, Zubac.

Bench: Williams, Clarkson, Young, Robinson, Black.

Discards: Mozgov, Deng, Calderon, Huertas.

Honorary Captain (of the Titanic): World Peace

Play the kids, Luke, all of them. What have you got to lose?

Tom Lallas

Los Angeles

::

A basketball icon takes control of basketball operations for an NBA franchise. How’s that worked out in Charlotte?

David Hawkins

Anaheim Hills

::

Advice to Lakers: Avoid the lottery. There might be another LeBron, Steph, or Kevin Durant in this year’s NBA draft lottery, but the Lakers won’t get him. In fact, the Lakers should trade their (now) annual lottery pick and concentrate on the draft’s second round.

The Lakers have excelled in finding good young players late (Clarkson, Nance, Zubac) but have failed miserably with their lottery picks (Randle, Russell, Ingram). Want proof? Guess which group of these Lakers players have a higher shooting percentage, fewer turnovers, more defensive rebounds and steals per minutes played, and consistently outperform the Lakers starters? Here’s a hint: It ain’t the lottery guys.

Jonathan Curtiss

Sherman Oaks

::

Magic is now claiming the Lakers’ rebuild will take three to five years. What a coincidence. This is about the same time the Deng and Mozgov contracts expire.

Craig Kwasniewski

San Clemente

::

Problems: City-hopping every other day during road trips. Sometimes not knowing the day of the week. Struggling to remember room numbers at four-star hotels. Erratic NBA schedule.

Solution: Average league player salary, $5 million. Deal with it.

Mark J. Featherstone

Windsor Hills

Color them blue

I just don’t understand the glowing articles about the Dodgers’ prospects for 2017. Top bullpen in either league? A 99-win season? On the level of the Cubs? Best team in all of baseball? This is a flawed team in so many areas, including an unsettled starting pitching staff, incomplete bullpen, question marks in left and right field and a problem at first base no one seems to want to deal with. Their top RBI guy, Adrian Gonzalez, is on the downside of his careerm with declining home runs, RBIs and batting average, numbers too low for a middle-of-the-lineup player with no great sluggers to support him.

Yes, praise the Dodgers for spending a lot of money this off-season, but in reality they had to just to try to be as good as they were last year. The Cubs were young and will be better this year, as will the Nationals, and the Giants seemingly fixed their one gaping hole by acquiring Mark Melancon as their closer. Even matching last year’s limited success will not be easy for this team.