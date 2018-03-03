Letters: Solving Dodgers' TV situation is the real fantasy

Like father, like son. Alonzo Ball shooting his big mouth off about the payments to college basketball recruits when he says " Everybody's being paid anyway, you might as well make it legal." Yes, every player on scholarship gets paid. For example USC players receive a scholarship with a value of at least $73,000 plus other benefits like free shoes, tutors, etc. each year they play as well as a chance for fame and an entry to a pro career. As Ball should know, just one year of college basketball lead to a multi-million-dollar income for him.