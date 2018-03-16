Letters: Looking for local teams in NCAA? Don't blink

I salute the Times for their stories on Cal State Fullerton basketball and understand why USC not making the tournament garnered more prominent coverage than CSUF making the tournament. However, I want your readers to know that regardless of what happens in Detroit, when you look at what really matters in higher education — providing equitable access to it — Cal State Fullerton has already won. Case in point: Every year, Robert Kelchen, a professor at Seton Hall, takes the 68 schools in March Madness and fills out a bracket based on their net price of attendance, using data from the U.S. Department of Education to crown a national champion of college affordability. This year's winner? Cal State Fullerton.