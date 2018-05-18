Letters: There doesn't appear to be a cure for these Blues

They could have won the title last year had they signed Verlander instead of Darvish, but they didn't, because they didn't want to pay the extra year of Verlander's salary. Giancarlo Stanton wanted to come here; his long-term contract is quite reasonable; and the Dodgers had a big hole in left field. But the owners didn't want the contract burden; so the Yankees came up with the money, and might win five titles in the next 10 years, while the Dodgers won't even make the World Series in any of them .They treat the loyal fans with virtual contempt, figuring that they can keep cutting salary and passing on top free agents, and yet still get the 3.8 million in attendance, so why bother to spend any potential profits on putting together a strong team every year, since the rise in attendance will be marginal? That's how hedge funds think, with regard to all of the many companies they own. Sentiment has nothing to do with it.