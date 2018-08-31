Letters: Power of the press is working in reverse on the Dodgers

I am a huge Dodger fan and introduced myself to Mr. Wills. I told him that the team broke my heart in 1962 blowing the playoffs to the Giants. In particular the ninth-inning implosion of the final game of that series. Maury told me Don Drysdale was also warming up in the pen with Stan Williams. He said the reason Alston didn’t bring in Drysdale was that Leo Durocher sent Drysdale to the pen to warm up, not Alston. Wills said that Alston and Durocher hated each other. Alston brought Williams into the game instead of Drysdale to spite Durocher.