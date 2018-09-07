Letters: Seems a little early for 'Bruins in Ruins,' but UCLA fans already have a Chip on their shoulders

Really? One game and Bill Plaschke already has the sky falling for the Bruins. Really? Do you really need readership that badly? Chip Kelly is not a magician. Most of the team are carryovers from a disappointing squad from last year. He can’t turn a program around in one game. To suggest otherwise is what’s wrong with sports these days. It will take at least two years of Kelly recruiting his style of players to make an impact. Sit back and be realistic. Give him and the team a chance.