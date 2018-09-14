Letters: Trojans' coaches might need to run from fans

Bill Plaschke correctly points out that USC should have run the football much more against Stanford. However, this is a systemic problem that starts with Lane Kiffin and continues today with Clay Helton. All of USC’s offensive coordinators in that nine year time frame were ex-quarterbacks who have repeatedly favored the pass over the run. The result is a USC offense that appears to run like an eight-cylinder car but with only four cylinders working. How often have we seen USC marching down the field using the run when, for no apparent reason, we switch to the pass and the drive is stopped. A balanced offense does not mean an equal number of runs and passes on every drive. John McKay should be rolling over in his grave.