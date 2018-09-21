Letters: Can't say this Dodgers season hasn't been exciting

It was only a few weeks ago that Dodgers fans were endlessly complaining about manager Dave Roberts. Their main gripe was that he had no clue as to when to leave a pitcher in the game or when to take him out. But now that the Dodgers are finally on top in the NL West, it looks like Roberts knew what he was doing all along. There are still some games remaining, but the division title is once again within their grasp. Through it all, Roberts has never lost his cool and kept faith in his players. The results are there for all the naysayers to see.