The entire stadium chanted the starting pitcher’s name in unison: “Ry-u! Ry-u! ”Blue towels waved furiously in the background. The game, and the crowd, belonged to Hyun-Jin Ryu, who finished the at-bat by uncorking a low 91-mph fastball. Ender Inciarte swung and missed.
Strike three. Seven innings, seven zeros on the Dodger Stadium scoreboard. A miracle.
The miracle wasn’t the seven scoreless innings Ryu pitched Thursday in the Dodgers’ postseason opener, a 6-0 victory over the Atlanta Braves in Game 1 of their National League Division Series. The miracle was that he was pitching at all at this stage of the year.
The Dodgers were in full swagger for their playoff opener against the Atlanta Braves on Thursday, and you know what that means.
Sound effects and exclamation points.
Boom! Eleven minutes into the game, Joc Pederson drives a leadoff home run over the right-center field fence.
Max Muncy watched only a handful of Dodgers games last October. He had spent the season as a member of the Dodgers organization, but not a day as a Dodger. Unable to earn a promotion from triple-A Oklahoma City, Muncy was unsure if he would re-sign over the winter. If the playoffs aired early in the day, he caught snippets at his home outside Dallas. He skipped the late-night drama of the pennant chase.
A year later, as the lights flickered over Dodger Stadium for the first postseason game of 2018, Muncy occupied his regular place in the center of the Dodgers lineup. He had traveled from a minor league obscurity to the cornerstone of a big league lineup, and he played an integral role in a 6-0 drubbing of the Atlanta Braves in Game 1 of the National League Division Series, as a collection of overshadowed figures from last season shared the spotlight.
TOP OF THE NINTH: Alex Wood now pitching. Camargo fouled to right. Freeman struck out swinging. Markakis singled to right. Flowers reached on an infield single to first, Markakis to second. Dylan Floro now pitching. Relax folks, the game is in the bag. Albies grounded to second. Dodgers win, 6-0 and take a 1-0 lead in the best-of-five series. Game 2 is Friday at Dodger Stadium at 6:30 on FS1.
BOTTOM OF EIGHTH: Right-hander Chad Sobotka in the game. Bellinger grounded to first. Puig walked. Hernandez walked. David Freese hit for Ferguson. Puig and Hernandez stole third and second, respectively. Freese hit a sacrifice fly to right, Puig scoring, Hernandez to third. That has to be the biggest postseason RBI of Freese’s career. Pederson grounded to first. DODGERS 6, BRAVES 0
TOP OF EIGHTH: Caleb Ferguson now pitching for the Dodgers. Culberson grounded to short. Lane Adams, batting for Venters, struck out swinging. Acuna struck out swinging. Who will pitch the ninth? Kenta Maeda?
BOTTOM OF SEVENTH: Pederson struck out swinging. Turner walked. Muncy walked. Machado struck out swinging. On the play, Turner stole third and Muncy stole second. Left-hander Jonny Venters comes in to pitch and make Grandal bat from the right side, where he is much weaker. Grandal flied to right. DODGERS 5, BRAVES 0.