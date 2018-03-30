How Loyola Chicago and Michigan match up in the Final Four

UPDATE: Some might consider this the junior varsity game before the main event featuring top seeds Villanova and Kansas, but it probably packs more intrigue. Loyola Chicago has become the bracket buster adopted by a nation, and no one has developed more of a following than Sister Jean Dolores-Schmidt, the Ramblers' 98-year-old team chaplain. Loyola likes to play small and shoot three-pointers, making a healthy 40% of its shots from beyond the arc. Michigan presents a matchup dilemma with 6-foot-11 forward Moritz Wagner, one of the most dynamic big men in college basketball. Wagner can shoot, pass and beat his man off the dribble, presenting a handful of problems for Loyola counterpart Cameron Krutwig. But Wagner might have to contend with the Ramblers' small-ball lineup during stretches when Krutwig is off the court. The Wolverines enjoyed what felt like a homecourt advantage at Staples Center, but their fans could be drowned out by everyone not wearing maize and blue inside the Alamodome. The Ramblers figure to generate most of the volume whenever the plucky underdogs do something to help extend their improbable NCAA tournament run.