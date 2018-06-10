NCAA Baseball Super Regionals: Tar Heels clinch World Series berth

North Carolina jumped on Stetson starter Jack Perkins in a four-run first inning and hung on to beat the Hatters 7-5 in Chapel Hill on Saturday, securing their first trip to the College World Series since 2013.
Perkins (11-3), who gave up three RBI doubles in the first, took the loss. He lasted 21/3 innings — his shortest outing of the year for the Hatters (48-13).
Oregon State 6, Minnesota 3: Adley Rutschman hit a bases-loaded single in the top of the ninth inning to help the Beavers (49-10-1) sweep the Golden Gophers (44-15) in Corvallis and earn a spot in the World Series.
Tennessee Tech 5, Texas 4: Chase Chambers and David Garza each had an RBI double to power a three-run fifth inning for Tennessee Tech (53-10), which won the series opener against the Longhorns (40-21) in Austin.
Florida 8, Auburn 2: Wil Dalton drove in two runs and Deacon Liput homered for the second time in three games for the top-seeded Gators (46-18), who roughed up No. 1 draft pick Casey Mize and the Tigers (42-22) in Game 1 in Gainesville.
Arkansas 9, South Carolina 3: Carson Shaddy drove in four runs, including a three-run double in the seventh, as the Razorbacks (43-18) rolled to a Game 1 win over the Gamecocks (36-25) in Fayetteville.
Texas Tech 6, Duke 4: Gabe Holt drove in the go-ahead run in the eighth inning to help the Red Raiders (43-17) win the series opener against the Blue Devils (44-17) in Lubbock.
Vanderbilt, 4, Mississippi State 3: J.J. Bleday hit a walk-off homer as Vanderbilt (35-26) forced a Game 3 in Nashville. Mississippi State (36-27) had a walk-off homer in Friday’s game.