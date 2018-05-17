NCAA adjusts rules on sports betting, will allow championships in gambling states

Following this week's Supreme Court decision, the NCAA announced Thursday it will suspend its ban on locating championship events in states that offer sports wagering.
The nation's highest court ruled Monday that the long-standing Professional and Amateur Sports Protection Act, which prohibited states from legalizing sports betting, was partially unconstitutional.
With states now free to decide on their own, NCAA leadership vowed to support the new federal model, although with some reservations.
"Sports wagering can adversely impact student-athletes and undermine the games they play," NCAA President Mark Emmert said in a statement, adding: "While we recognize the critical role of state governments, strong federal standards are necessary to safeguard the integrity of college sports and the athletes who play these games at all levels."
The temporary change in the championship host policy addresses the possibility that states scheduled to hold title games in coming seasons might decide to legalize sports gambling in the interim.
The NCAA made clear that it still prohibits athletes and coaches from betting on sports. Its restrictions on sports gambling sponsorships and advertising for championships and FBS postseason bowls also remain in place.
