Pac-12 commissioner Larry Scott acknowledges officiating error in USC-Washington State game

Pac-12 commissioner Larry Scott on Thursday acknowledged that the conference erred in allowing a football administrator to overrule a targeting call last month during a game involving USC and would no longer allow the administrator to influence replay calls.
“I’ve come to the conclusion that we’ve made mistakes in terms of our procedures involved with replay review in the command center,” Scott said during Pac-12 basketball media day inside the conference’s offices.
Scott’s admission came one day after Yahoo Sports revealed that Woodie Dixon, Pac-12 general counsel and senior vice president of business affairs, had overridden what the in-stadium replay officials and replay officials in the Pac-12’s command center in San Francisco had agreed was a targeting infraction by Washington State linebacker Logan Tago during a game last month against USC at the Coliseum.
Tago drove his helmet into the helmet of Trojans freshman quarterback J.T. Daniels after Daniels had taken a knee. The play resulted in a flag for roughing the passer and was reviewed for targeting, which would have led to Tago’s ejection had it been upheld.
According to an internal replay report obtained by Yahoo, the verdict of replay officials who considered the play targeting was overturned when “unfortunately a third party did not agree” with the call. Yahoo identified that party as Dixon.
Scott said his preliminary investigation showed that Dixon did not intend to be the deciding voice on the matter, but the conference would remove Dixon and David Coleman, the Pac-12’s director of officiating, from the in-game review process in an attempt to eliminate even the perception that there could be a conflict of interest involving conference staff.
“If he was involved in making the decision, that was inappropriate,” Scott said of Dixon. “So the only way that I know how to eliminate that possible perception going forward is to have him not be involved in the conversations, nor our head of officiating, David Coleman.”
The Pac-12 will also conduct what Scott described as a more thorough review of the matter and its replay procedures. Scott said he was not aware of any other incidents in which Dixon may have influenced replay decisions but acknowledged the troublesome nature of his previous involvement.
“We mixed administrative oversight and leadership with real-time replay review calls made by our experts on the field, in the stadium and in the command center,” Scott said. “Moreover, we’ve allowed for ambiguity about who’s got the final call and who makes the ultimate decisions in replay review, and what’s very important in any replay or any rule-making decisions is that there be clarity about who makes those decisions, and it’s a mistake that we've allowed ambiguity in who makes those decisions.”
Steve Daniels, J.T.’s father, declined to comment when reached by The Times.
A USC representative said athletic director Lynn Swann would not comment on the matter. UCLA’s athletic director, Dan Guerrero, also had no comment, a spokeswoman said.
Times staff writer Brady McCollough contributed to this report.