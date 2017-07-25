Joke's on them: Rams team up with the Laugh Factory in Battle for L.A.

The headline of the news release made it look as if the Rams were celebrating their on-field incompetence, as the four-win team announced a partnership with the Laugh Factory.

A new moniker for the Rams offense?

A naming-rights deal for the Coliseum?

A marketing slogan for upcoming season?

Sorry, couldn’t resist. Lose a dozen games and everything a franchise does starts to sound like a punch line.

Kidding aside, the agreement between the last-place football team and the legendary comedy club chain points to how the so-called “Battle for L.A.” with the Chargers is extending beyond the field of play.

The Rams are not only looking to expand their online reach, but also solidify bonds with local institutions, thereby re-affirming their standing as the city’s No. 1 football team — or, depending on the year, No. 2 behind USC.

Dan August, the Rams vice president of strategy, described the Laugh Factory in the news release as a Los Angeles “icon” and “global brand.” And he’s right.

Everyone from George Carlin to Chris Rock has performed at the Laugh Factory’s original Hollywood location. Rams owner Stan Kroenke should be relieved Richard Pryor still isn’t around, because who knows what the late comedian would have said about him and his Walmart billions.

The Laugh Factory will produce videos for the Rams’ social media and digital platforms, as well as the video scoreboards at the Coliseum. The campaign will continue the Rams’ online advertising efforts, which have included a fan vote on Twitter and Facebook to decide uniform alterations.

The owner of the Laugh Factory, Jamie Masada, said he has already approached some of his high-profile stand-up acts about participating.

“Can you imagine comedians giving advice to the Rams so they could do better this year?” Masada said with a chuckle. “Or what the coach should do?”

This sounds like it has the potential to backfire on the Rams — what would Dave Chappelle say to Jared Goff if he’s throwing interception after interception? — but Masada promised the humor will come from a good place.

Masada thinks it could help the Rams with one of the major problems they had last season, which was that none of the personalities on the team resonated in this personality-driven market. If, say, Todd Gurley displays a sense of humor interacting with a comedian in a viral video, maybe the city will be more inclined to embrace him.

Masada said talks of the partnership started when the Rams approached the Laugh Factory about being part of Comedy Camp, which takes in aspiring comedians from underprivileged backgrounds. Tiffany Haddish of the movie “Girl Trip” attended the camp when she was a teenager in foster care.

The Rams also contributed merchandise to a recent USO radio-thon hosted by the Laugh Factory, according to Masada.

“They want to get involved with everything,” Masada said.

As part of the agreement, Rams season-ticket holders will be able to use their game tickets to enter Laugh Factory clubs for no additional fee.

Smart. If this season is anything like the last, Rams fans will be desperate for laughs.

