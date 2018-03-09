For Roger Federer, being ranked the No. 1 tennis player in the world never gets old

"He just shows and proves that right now there is no limit, to be honest. Simple as that. He just keeps on proving every tournament that he's playing," Dimitrov said. "What else can you say? He's done it all, and right now he's just kind of riding that wave. I think all the momentum that he has really helps him out. And the scheduling itself, he plays less tournaments and does well and has more time to rest. So that's just how it is. He has done so much for the game."