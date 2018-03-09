Serena Williams returns to the court and resumes her winning ways

Taylor Fritz of Palos Verdes continued his strong start to the year by saving a match point in the tiebreaker and earning a 4-6, 7-6 (6), 6-4 victory over Reilly Opelka, who was the best man at Fritz's 2016 wedding. Fritz, 20, has risen in the rankings from No. 104 on Jan. 1 to 74 before this tournament, boosted by a victory in a Challenger Series event at Newport Beach. He credited his surge to being healthy and to adding Paul Annacone to his coaching team. "I was kind of finding my rhythm this time last year. I think it took some time for me to get my match-play back, my competitiveness," Fritz said. "Everything is just feeling good. I think Paul has already helped me a lot with my game, the mental side of it. I just feel so much more comfortable in my game and competitiveness on court, how I'm coming up in big moments."