What to watch in international soccer this weekend

Three of Europe's top five leagues can crown champions this week with Paris Saint-Germain, Manchester City and Bayern Munich all looking to clinch titles with more than a month left in their seasons. Here's how that could happen:
Ligue 1: Paris Saint-Germain needs a win and some help to become French champions this week. A victory over Saint-Etienne on Friday (BeIN Sports, 11:45 a.m. PDT) would get it halfway there but PSG would also need second-place Monaco to either draw or lose Saturday against visiting Nantes (BeIN Sports, 8 a.m. PDT).
EPL: Manchester City, still smarting from Wednesday's Champions League loss to Liverpool, has a chance to make history Saturday in its cross-town derby matchup with Manchester United (NBC, Telemundo, 9:30 a.m. PDT). A victory over second-place United would not only give City its third league title in seven seasons but by clinching in the first week of April, with six games left, it would break United's 17-year-old record for earliest clinching in terms of both date and games played. A City win would also open the door for Liverpool to swoop past United and into second place with a win over Everton in Saturday's Merseyside Derby at Goodison Park (NBCSN, 4:30 a.m. PDT).
Bundesliga: Bayern Munich can win its sixth consecutive league title Saturday with a win at Augsburg (FS2, UniMas, 6:15 a.m.PDT) or a Schalke draw or loss at last-place Hamburg (FS2, Fox Deportes, 9:15 a.m. PDT). Even a tie would give Munich, which has lost just once in league play since Nov. 25, no worse than a share of the Bundesliga crown no matter what Schalke does.
