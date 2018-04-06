What to watch in international soccer this weekend

EPL: Manchester City, still smarting from Wednesday's Champions League loss to Liverpool, has a chance to make history Saturday in its cross-town derby matchup with Manchester United (NBC, Telemundo, 9:30 a.m. PDT). A victory over second-place United would not only give City its third league title in seven seasons but by clinching in the first week of April, with six games left, it would break United's 17-year-old record for earliest clinching in terms of both date and games played. A City win would also open the door for Liverpool to swoop past United and into second place with a win over Everton in Saturday's Merseyside Derby at Goodison Park (NBCSN, 4:30 a.m. PDT).