When and how to watch Lionel Messi and Inter Miami in the Leagues Cup Final

With the results of the semifinal games played Tuesday, the final of the Leagues Cup 2023 and the third-place match are set for Saturday. The two finalists for the League Cup have also secured a spot in the CONCACAF Champions Cup 2024.

Nashville FC will host Lionel Messi and Inter Miami at Geodis Park in Nashville, Tenn., at 6 p.m. PDT, with a chance for each team to win its first internationally recognized title.

Before the final, Philadelphia Union will face Monterrey at Subaru Park in Chester, Pa., at 3 p.m. PDT in the third-place match. The winner will also earn a spot in the CONCACAF Champions Cup.

Both matches will be televised by Apple TV in English and Univision and UniMás in Spanish.

In the semifinal matches, Inter Miami beat the Philadelphia Union 4-1, with goals from Josef Martínez, Messi, Jordi Alba and David Ruiz. Nashville assured an all-U.S. final with a 2-0 win over Monterrey with a goal each from Sam Surridge and Fafa Picault

This Saturday’s League Cup matches

Saturday, Aug. 19

Third-place match

3 p.m PDT: Philadelphia Union vs. CF Monterrey

Subaru Park - Chester, Pa.