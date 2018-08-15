Sparks seal home court for playoff opener with win over Liberty

The Sparks entered the fourth quarter leading 61-58, but early in the final period, Hartley launched a three-point attempt that spun around the rim before dropping to tie the score. However, another three from Parker, followed by a steal and three-point play from Gray, gave the Sparks a six-point lead. The Liberty cut it to 67-66 with three minutes remaining, however Gray provided an assist to Ogwumike before scoring a floater and two free throws after a Riquna Williams steal to ice it.