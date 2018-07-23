Tiger Woods' ranking keeps rising with help of strong British Open showing

Tiger Woods isn’t the favorite to win the PGA Championship next month, but he’s pretty darn close.
After Woods finished tied for sixth at the British Open — a tournament he led briefly on the final day — he was given 16-1 odds to win the PGA Championship, according to GolfOdds.com.
Only three other golfers opened with better odds to win the event, as Jordan Spieth, Rory McIlroy and Dustin Johnson are all listed at 12-1. Rickie Fowler and Justin Thomas also opened at 16-1.
Also following his strong showing at Carnoustie over the weekend, Woods jumped from No. 71 to No. 50 in the world golf rankings. He was ranked No. 649 at the start of the year.
His first appearance in the top 50 in more than three years qualifies Woods for the World Golf Championships-Bridgestone Invitational, an event he’s won eight times but not since 2013. That victory was Woods’ last on the PGA Tour. And he hasn’t won a major championship since the 2008 the 2008 U.S. Open.
Woods missed all the majors in 2016 and 2017 because of back injuries that required four surgeries. He was given 12-1 odds to win this year’s Masters — only Spieth, McIlroy and Thomas received better odds, all at 10-1 — but finished tied for 32nd at one-over par.
Woods failed to make the cut at the U.S. Open in June after getting 20-1 odds to win it. Oddsmakers listed him at 25-1 going into the British Open.
After coming so close to claiming his 15th major championship on Sunday, Woods tried to keep it all in perspective.
“I know that it’s going to sting a little bit here,” he said. “But given where I was to where I am now? Blessed.”