UCLA's Rachel Garcia is seeking the ultimate emotional moment at the Women's College World Series

Grit is a common word used to describe Garcia, not only because as she pitched with a brace as soon as she was physically able to, but because of the way she pitches. She attacks every hitter by pounding the strike zone, which has already helped UCLA (56-5) achieve its most wins since 2001 (62). In the midst of the worst title drought in program history, she wants to end UCLA’s streak of seven championship-less seasons as well as her own lifelong streak. And she wants to make her mother cry again, once more in a good way.