UCLA women rout Boise State in NCAA tournament opener

Monique Billings scored 19 points and Jordin Canada contributed 15 points and 16 assists to help fourth-seeded UCLA roll to an 83-56 win over Boise State on Saturday in the first round of the women's NCAA tournament.

The Bruins (24-8) opened the game with a 15-0 run and were never seriously threatened the rest of the way.

UCLA used a balanced scoring attack, with four players finishing in double-figures. Kennedy Burke and Nicole Kornet each added 14 points for the Bruins.

The victory snapped a 10-game winning streak for Boise State (25-8).

Guard Brooke Pahukoa 13 points for Boise State, but the Broncos' leading scorer hit only one of 11 3-point attempts. Riley Lupfer matched her with 13 points.

UCLA shot 58.2% for the game, to Boise State's 30%.

The Bruins led 44-27 at the half, doing most of its damage early in the opening two periods.

While UCLA was hitting its first five shots, the Broncos looked on the nervous side, missing their first nine. The Broncos got close enough to trail only 20-12 at the end of the first quarter, but UCLA opened the second period with a 15-3 run to regain command.

lindsey.thiry@latimes.com

Follow Lindsey Thiry on Facebook and Twitter @LindseyThiry