UCLA avoids disaster, rallying past Hawaii in DeShaun Foster’s coaching debut

UCLA running back T.J. Harden carries the ball in the first half of the Bruins’ 16-13 comeback victory over Hawaii on Saturday.

DeShaun Foster has long contended that nothing said about him or his team mattered once it played ball.

UCLA’s new coach is too inexperienced? Play ball.

The Bruins won’t be able to master a complex NFL offense? Play ball.

They’re headed for a rough debut in the Big Ten? Play ball.

The Bruins finally got to play ball, and it wasn’t pretty. Far from it. What transpired on a sweltering afternoon Saturday at the Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex only reinforced all the preseason doubts even after UCLA rallied for a 16-13 victory over Hawaii.

Nearly midway into the third quarter, it looked like the highlight of Foster’s day might be walking off the team bus with a collection of colorful leis draped around his neck. He certainly wasn’t feeling the aloha spirit watching an offense that stumbled or special teams that looked wholly unprepared while the Bruins fell behind by 10 points in the first half.

Disaster was averted thanks to a defense that stiffened and an offense that started moving the ball at something beyond a snail’s pace. That offense moved UCLA into position for Mateen Bhaghani’s 32-yard field goal with 56 seconds left that proved the difference in a sloppy opener.

Consider it viewer’s discretion as to whether the usual first-game caveats should apply to a team working in a new coach, not to mention offensive and defensive coordinators. One must also take into account that the Bruins were facing a team that needed a second-half surge to put away a Football Championship Subdivision opponent last week in its opener.

The primary protagonist in UCLA’s comeback was wide receiver Rico Flores Jr. The transfer from Notre Dame hauled in a 39-yard touchdown pass midway through the third quarter and set his team up for a 22-yard field goal on its next possession after his nifty 53-yard catch and run.

UCLA’s defense was the story in the second half, holding Hawaii (1-1) to a field goal and 100 yards of offense. Bruins linebacker Ale Kaho notched a critical sack and safety Bryan Addison recovered a fumble near midfield on the game’s final play.

The Bruins were fortunate to be down only 10-0 at halftime after quarterback Ethan Garbers, being dragged down in his own end zone, flung a desperation pass that was intercepted. Hawaii couldn’t move the five yards it needed for a touchdown after safety Ramon Henderson sacked quarterback Brayden Schager for a four-yard loss on third down, but the Rainbow Warriors increased their lead after a knuckling 28-yard field goal barely cleared the crossbar to end the first half.

By then, there were plenty of questions facing the Bruins about their offense, special teams and game management. Garbers’ opening half might have been the worst of his career, the redshirt senior completing six of 19 passes for 69 yards with two interceptions. He finished completing 19 of 38 passes for 272 yards with a touchdown.

UCLA’s quarterback wasn’t the only part of new offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy’s strategy that sputtered. The offensive line failed to generate much of a push and the running game averaged 3.6 yards per carry. By halftime, Hawaii outgained UCLA, 178-94, in total yardage.

The early momentum belonged to Hawaii after punter Lucas Borrow took a snap, saw plenty of open field in front of him and took off running. By the time UCLA finally figured out what was going on, Borrow had gained 19 yards and reached midfield.

Compounding its mistake, UCLA blew a coverage on Hawaii receiver Pofele Ashlock, allowing him to haul in a jump pass from Schager in front of one corner of the end zone for a 19-yard touchdown.

Given a chance to tie the score on its next drive after a nifty reception by Carter Shaw gave UCLA a first down at Hawaii’s 12-yard line, the Bruins stumbled again. On third and five at the seven-yard line, Garbers rolled out and threw a pass into a throng of defenders. Hawaii’s Jalen Smith snagged the ball in the end zone for a touchback.