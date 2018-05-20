LAFC's Zimmerman called to U.S. national team, Beitashour cut by Iran

Beitashour, who was on the Iranian team in the 2014 World Cup in Brazil but did not appear in a game, had been called up just once by Iran in the last four years. However he has been playing well for LAFC and had been in regular communication with the team's coaching staff. He had been expected to leave LAFC this week for the first of three World Cup tune-ups before coach Carlos Queiroz trimmed his roster to 24 players.