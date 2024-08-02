Column: Olivier Giroud is on board with LAFC. Could Antoine Griezmann be far behind?

Antoine Griezmann, right, and Olivier Giroud competed last month for the French national team at the European championships.

Olivier Giroud was already yesterday’s news when LAFC introduced him as their most recent addition on Thursday afternoon. The focus had already shifted to Giroud’s longtime attacking partner on the French national team, Antoine Griezmann.

With two members of France’s 2018 World Cup champion team on its roster in Giroud and goalkeeper Hugo Lloris, LAFC is now targeting a third in Griezmann, according to a person familiar with the situation who spoke under the condition of anonymity because of the sensitive nature of the negotiations. LAFC thinks the question isn’t if it will acquire Griezmann but when, the person said.

The 33-year-old Griezmann, who represented France alongside Giroud at the European Championship last month, is under contract with Atletico Madrid of Spain. LAFC has spoken to his representatives and is pushing to sign him in the current Major League Soccer transfer window, even though doing so would require the team to pay a substantial transfer fee to Atletico. If necessary, LAFC is willing to wait until the winter, or even next summer, to bring him on board.

Griezmann has talked about wanting to finish his career in the United States, and Giroud said Griezmann was “a bit jealous” when Giroud shared news of his move to LAFC with him.

“I know he loves the U.S.,” Giroud said.

Giroud claimed he didn’t know how close Griezmann was to joining him and Lloris at LAFC but said, “One day or the other, he will come here, for sure.”

By completing a deal for Griezmann, LAFC would be to the French national team what Inter Miami is to FC Barcelona. That might not move the needle in Los Angeles, but it should win LAFC some games.

Inter Miami has fielded a team that looks like it could play on Old-Timers’ Day at the Camp Nou, with a lineup that has included Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez, Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets. Messi and company might be past their primes, but they’re not washed up — at least not by MLS’ standards. Their team has the best record in the league.

LAFC believe the 37-year-old Giroud will also be productive, so much so the team was willing to wait until the middle of the season for him to be officially added to its roster. A target forward, Giroud relies more on his massive 6-foot-4 frame than his footspeed, which explains how he scored 17 times for AC Milan of Italy in the 2023-24 season.

Lloris, who captained France at the last two World Cups, is also 37, but goalkeepers are known to have longer shelf lives than field players. Lloris signed with LAFC before the season and has started 24 games for the team.

The comparatively youthful Griezmann also continues to perform at a world-class level, as he scored 24 times for Atletico last season. A technical and creative player, Griezmann is also capable of dropping into the midfield to create opportunities for others.

Giroud and Lloris could be LAFC’s greatest assets to recruit him, as Giroud said conversations with Lloris and former Galaxy forward Zlatan Ibrahimovic contributed to his decision to move to MLS.

“We have kind of the same way of thinking,” Giroud said of Lloris. “We share the same values, so when he told me he was very happy there in L.A., for me, it was obviously significant.”

Giroud’s news conference underscored how foreign soccer stars remain fascinated by the United States. Giroud spent a combined nine years in London with Arsenal and Chelsea and said he hoped this experience would be as culturally enriching. He talked about looking forward to attending basketball, baseball, football and hockey games.

Baseball? He likes baseball?

“No, but I want to go,” he said.

Warned that baseball is boring, Giroud laughed.

“Yes?” he asked. “But I need to go and see it to get my proper experience.”

Considered one of the most handsome players in the world, Giroud said he doesn’t plan on pursuing any Hollywood opportunities.

“I’m there to play football,” he said.

Giroud said he wants to join LAFC in training as soon as possible with hopes of playing in a game in the next “couple of weeks.”

He acknowledged he has an eye on Inter Miami.

“I think they will finish at the top in their conference,” he said. “We will do our best to match them. I don’t know how they did it, but they created a great team. I’m sure we can compete with them.”

Especially if Griezmann joins the team.

LAFC is in second place in the Western Conference, two points behind the Galaxy but with two games in hand. The transfer window closes Aug. 14.