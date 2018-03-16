Veterans show no signs of letting up as Venus Williams and Roger Federer move into semifinals at BNP Paribas Open

Chung, who is projected to move to No. 23 in the rankings next week, was as much a fan of Federer's as he was an opponent Thursday. Chung had barely caught his breath before Federer sped out to a 3-0 lead in the first set. "I was down one break, and I'm just trying to stay calm and I'm just trying to learn from Roger," said Chung, who earned applause from the crowd when he managed to pull even at 5-5. "I think all the fans love Roger's play, so I'm just trying to play my tennis all the time against Roger. So I'm just really happy."