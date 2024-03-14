Advertisement
California

‘Bee invasion’: Swarm halts a quarterfinal tennis match at Indian Wells

A camera suspended on cables is surrounded by bees.
Bees swarmed around a camera, as well as Stadium 1, at Indian Wells, halting a tennis match on Thursday afternoon.
(Matthew Stockman / Getty Images)
By Summer LinStaff Writer 
Share

Game, set, match, bees.

Tennis fans did not love-love the bee-zarre turn at Indian Wells on Thursday when a swarm of bees disrupted a quarterfinal match of the BNP Paribas Open.

Umpire Mohamed Lahyani said play would be halted due to “bee invasion” at Stadium 1, after which video showed him being stung. He then fled for the locker room, according to Tennis Majors, as did Spanish pro tennis player Carlos Alcaraz and his German opponent, Alexander Zverev.

“First time for everything,” the announcer could be heard saying.

The bees were thick on the court as Alcaraz dashed about, trying not to get stung, and they collected on the spider cam, a camera suspended by cables.

The insects claimed victory, at least temporarily.

Advertisement

Alcaraz, the BNP Paribas Open defending champion, was playing against Zverev, who defeated Alcaraz in their last match at the Australian Open.

Alcaraz won 6-3 against Fabian Marozsan Tuesday to advance to the quarterfinals of the BNP Paribas Open.

More to Read

CaliforniaFast Break
Summer Lin

Summer Lin is a reporter on the Fast Break Desk, the Los Angeles Times’ breaking news team. Before coming to The Times, she covered breaking news for the Mercury News and national politics and California courts for McClatchy’s publications, including the Sacramento Bee. An East Coast native, Lin moved to California after graduating from Boston College and Columbia University’s Graduate School of Journalism. In her free time, she enjoys hikes, skiing and a good Brooklyn bagel.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement