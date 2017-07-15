Garbine Muguruza defeats Venus Williams at Wimbledon

Spain’s Garbine Muguruza won her first Wimbledon singles title Saturday, and denied Venus Williams her sixth.

Staying at the baseline and relying on deftly placed groundstrokes, Muguruza wore down the 37-year-old Williams to win 7-5, 6-0 under the closed roof at Centre Court.

The match was back and forth throughout the first set until Muguruza broke Williams’ serve at the end. In the second set, the combination of Williams’ fading and Muguruza’s getting stronger made for a lopsided finish.

“She’s such an incredible player,” said Muguruza, last year’s French Open winner. “I grew up watching her play. … I feel incredible to be able to play her here.”

The final point was anticlimactic, with the replay system showing that a Williams shot on match point — initially called in — was in fact long.

For Muguruza, 23, the victory came two years after losing in the 2015 Wimbledon final to Serena Williams, Venus’ younger sister.

Venus Williams had a chance to become the oldest woman to win a Wimbledon title in the Open Era, which began in 1968. Serena set that record by winning Wimbledon a year ago at 34 years, 287 days.

Williams congratulated Muguruza in the post-match interview, telling her: “I know how hard you work, and I’m sure this means so much to you and your family. So well done today. Beautiful.”

Williams was making her 20th appearance at Wimbledon, the most among active players. She won Wimbledon singles in 2000, ’01, ’05, ’07 and ’08. In addition to this year, she was runner-up in 2002, ’03 and ’09, each time losing to her sister.

The Williams sisters have won Wimbledon six times as a doubles team.

Serena Williams, the tournament’s defending champion, is on pregnancy hiatus and due to give birth to her first child in the fall.

Muguruza is now 1-1 against the Williams sisters in Wimbledon finals, having lost to Serena two years ago.

