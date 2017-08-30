Lights, camera, action! The Ball family's reality TV show premieres this fall

As Lonzo Ball experienced a transitional summer, reality television cameras were there to document it.

Bunim/Murray productions, the production company responsible for MTV’s “The Real World” and E!’s “Keeping Up with the Kardashians,” is taking on the Lakers great hope for the future.

Their new project, “Ball in the Family,” followed Ball, the Lakers’ No. 2 overall pick, his outspoken father, LaVar, his mother, Tina, and his brothers, LiAngelo and LaMelo. The show’s first two episodes will debut on Thursday.

According to a release, the show includes 10 episodes that will normally air Sundays, starting Sept. 10 on Facebook Watch.

The cameras filmed during Las Vegas Summer League, which the Lakers won. Lonzo was named MVP of Summer League. The show will also air footage of business and poignant family moments. It will show the family coping when matriarch Tina Ball suffered a stroke. It also explores the launch of the family’s Big Baller Brand, Lonzo’s relationship with long-term girlfriend Denise Garcia, and the lives of his younger brothers.

Tina and LaVar Ball are both producers on the show. Gil Goldschein, Julie Pizzi, Farnaz Farjam and Steve Ezell from Bunim/Murray Productions serve as executive producers.

“The Ball family has been incredibly open and authentic, welcoming our crews into their home and their lives, which is why fans are really going to connect with the series,” said Farjam, the company’s vice president of current programming.

