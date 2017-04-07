Clippers have to maintain focus against Spurs

To defeat an always formidable foe like the San Antonio Spurs, the Clippers acknowledge that it requires utmost focus for longer stretches than they are accustomed to play against other teams in the league.

There is no letting up against the Spurs, the Clippers say. There can be no significant lulls against the Spurs, the Clippers say. There can be no extended inconsistent play against the Spurs, the Clippers say.

That’s because throughout the NBA, the Spurs are known as a team that will push their opponents to play their best basketball, or risk losing the game in a big way.

The Clippers will face their test when they play the Spurs Saturday night in a nationally televised game at AT&T Center.

“I think you just know going into the game, they’re not a team that’s going to beat themselves,” Blake Griffin said after the Clippers’ win over the Dallas Mavericks Wednesday night at Staples Center. “You have to be on rotations. It’s a 48-minute process to beat them.”

The Clippers have won eight of their last 10 games, but there have been some grumblings about how they have played in the losses, and even in the wins.

But playing the Spurs the right way gives the Clippers an opportunity to stop all that chatter.

“In a way it’s good for us because we know going in that we have to be locked in for the entire game or you’re not going to beat a team like that,” Griffin said. “So, it’s always a good challenge.”

The Clippers have had their share of success against the Spurs in the past few years.

They defeated the Spurs in a first-round Western Conference playoff series in seven games in 2015.

The Clippers are 5-5 against the Spurs in the past three seasons, which has to be a confidence booster.

“Fortunately for us, we’ve played them probably more than any other team since we’ve all been together,” Chris Paul said Wednesday night. “We always say they’re not a team that’s going to beat themselves. You got to go out and beat them, especially when you play them there. So, it’ll be a big game for us.”

Clippers making strides

After the win over Dallas, Griffin was asked if the Clippers were closer to where he wants the team to be with the playoffs approaching.

With three regular-season games left, Griffin said he did like how the Clippers defensive effort had improved.

“I’d like to see it be a little bit more constant,” Griffin said. “But, yeah, I think we’re still moving in the right direction.”

CLIPPERS TONIGHT

AT SAN ANTONIO

When: 5:30 p.m.

Where: AT&T Center.

On the air: TV: ABC; Radio: 570, 1330.

Records: Clippers 48-31; Spurs 60-18

Records vs. Spurs: Clippers 2-1.

Update: The Clippers have won their last four consecutive games and five out of six. The Spurs are second in the NBA in points allowed, giving up just 98.2 per game. They were tied for second best in field-goal percentage, holding teams to just 44.4% shooting.

