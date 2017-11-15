Clippers' Sindarius Thornwell survives baptism against Thunder's Big 3

The rookie had been told he was going to start for the first time this season and that he would have to display his defensive skills against Oklahoma City’s dynamic trio of Russell Westbrook, Paul George and Carmelo Anthony.

Upon being informed of his defensive assignment for that game last week, Sindarius Thornwell had just one thing to say to the Clippers’ coaching staff.

“I had made a joke before the game like, ‘Dang, I’m starting and they are going to throw me on Paul George in my first matchup. You should have threw me on Andre Roberson,’” Thornwell, smiling, said at practice Wednesday. “But it was fun, though. I feel like that was just the NBA for you. You got to be ready when your name is called. Regardless of the moment or the situation, you got to be ready for it.”

Thornwell said he had wondered if it was true what players and coaches said about Westbrook, that the NBA most valuable player from last season was “as explosive and strong as everybody says.”

“Yeah, definitely, he’s like the strongest guard I’ve ever played against,” Thornwell said. “Just the experience of guarding him, I’m going to put up a fight. You’re not going to stop those guys. The best you can do is make it tough on them and slow them down. That was my job.”

The Clippers view the 6-5, 215-pound Thornwell as being well-equipped to be a very good defender in the NBA.

“Yeah, we’re telling him who he is,” Clippers coach Doc Rivers said. “That’s exactly what we’re telling him. You’re a defensive player. So that’s the announcement that the coaching staff has made to our rookie.”

Rivers said Thornwell has been gifted with the instincts, strength and quickness to be a good defender.

“And more, it’s want-to,” Rivers said. “He’s a want-to defender. There’s no great defender that doesn’t want to be a great defender.”

Injury update

Patrick Beverley, who missed the last three games with a sore right knee he had drained, had on his practice gear Wednesday. But he just took some shots and didn’t practice.

He’ll travel with the Clippers on the upcoming five-game trip that starts Friday night in Cleveland. Beverley’s most likely return date will be in the game at Charlotte on Saturday night.

“Patrick is going to be out for at least one or two of these games,” Rivers said.

Danilo Gallinari, who has been out the last four games with a left glute injury, will also travel. But his return remains uncertain.

Milos Teodosic, out with plantar fascia in his left foot, probably will not travel.