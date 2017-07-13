Lonzo Ball records second summer league triple-double

Lonzo Ball recorded his second Las Vegas summer league triple-double with 16 points, 12 assists and 10 rebounds in the Lakers’ 94-83 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Thursday night at the Thomas & Mack Center.

Ball, who made only six of 20 shots from the field, also had a triple-double in his second game of summer league, when he finished with 11 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists, and he was coming off a 36-point, 11-assist game against Philadelphia on Wednesday.

Lakers rookie Kyle Kuzma scored 20 points against the Cavaliers on seven-for-14 shooting, making four of eight three-point attempts. Vander Blue, last year’s development league MVP, scored 18 points on seven-for-11 shooting.

Alex Caruso, who signed a two-way contract with the Lakers on Thursday, played 25 minutes and scored seven points. The Lakers will be able to use him in the NBA and in the development league. His salary has no implications for the salary cap.

The Lakers will face the Brooklyn Nets in the summer league quarterfinals, on Saturday at 7 p.m.

The Lakers also officially signed free agent Kentavious Caldwell-Pope on Thursday to a one-year deal worth about $18 million. Caldwell-Pope will be introduced in a news conference Tuesday.