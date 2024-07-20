Bronny James sits as Lakers rout the Bulls in final Summer League game

Lakers forward Blake Hinson, shown during a game last week in Las Vegas, scored 13 of his 25 points in the first quarter against the Bulls on Saturday.

Blake Hinson made five of 14 three-pointers and scored 25 points while Quincy Olivari made six of 13 shots from deep and added 20 points to lead the Lakers to a 107-81 victory over the Chicago Bulls on Saturday in their final Summer League game in Las Vegas.

The Lakers bolted to a 39-18 lead after the first quarter, with Hinson scoring 13 points, and never looked back, finishing with a record of 3-2 in Las Vegas. They lost all three games in the California Classic to start summer play.

The team’s two draft picks, guards Dalton Knecht and Bronny James, did not play. Neither did second-year forward Maxwell Lewis.

Forward Vincent Valerio-Bodon, who had six points in the first quarter, and center Moses Brown, who had eight rebounds and two blocked shots, each contributed 10 points in the win. Guard Grayson Murphy finished with game highs of 11 rebounds, 10 assists and three steals. He finished with five points.